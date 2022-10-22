Police Blue to face Army in Super 7s final

[File Photo]

Police Blue and Army will face off in the final of the last leg of the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

It was close encounter between Army and Wardens in the first cup semi-final.

It was Army that came out victorious 15-14.

The second semi-final was a one-way trip between Police Blue and Raiwasa Taveuni.

Police Blue were too good for the Taveuni based side as it cruised to the final with a 17-0 win.

In the women’s division, Striders will take on DXC Seahawks.

DXC Seahawks thrashed Lyllian Amazon 36-5 while Striders ended Police’s campaign 27-0.