Police Blue and Raiwasa Taveuni final

Jerry Tuwai’s LAR Barbarians have been bundled out of the Super 7s Series in Sigatoka.

The side lost 14-5 to Police Blue in the first cup semifinal.

Both sides were locked nil all in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Police player Filipe Sauturaga scored the first try of the match before Waisea Nacuqu got the second try.

The Barbarians managed to score a try to Kitione Salawa just on the stroke of full-time.

In the second semifinal, Ratu Filise lost 7-26 to Raiwasa Taveuni.