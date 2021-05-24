Police aware of Sukuna Bowl history

Defending FMF Sukuna Bowl champions TotalEnergies Police look good on paper but they know history can repeat itself.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho believes Subrails Army is still hurting from the 32-8 loss last year, however, they can turn the tables next week with a new-look side.

Qiliho says Army stunned Police once with an unknown side and they’re capable of repeating it.

“It has happened before that one year we beat them with a big score margin and they came in the next year with a pretty much unknown team against a star-studded Police team and they knocked us on our backs that year, the military it trains to fight like I said, so it’s training to come out there on the rugby field and fight to get that win”.

Army will take on Police next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

