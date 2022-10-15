Point to prove for Koroisau

[Photo: NRL.com]

Vodafone Fiji Bati star Apisai Koroisau is arguably the best hooker in rugby league this year on his way to winning the Dally M Hooker of the Year award and a second premiership in a row with the Penrith Panthers.

However, in an analysis by Fox Sports, Koroisau was reportedly keen to play for Australia at the World Cup, but was overlooked in favor of Queensland Maroons State of Origin pair Ben Hunt and Harry Grant.

According to Fox Sports, Hunt played halfback all year with the Dragons and was picked on the strength of his outstanding Origin campaign at hooker, while Grant was preferred for his form for the Storm and off the bench for Queensland.

Koroisau will start tomorrow for the Bati against Australia and will be out to prove Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga made the wrong call as he tries to continue his stunning form in 2022 at the World Cup.

The Bati faces Australia at 6:30am tomorrow.