PNG born Naitasiri lock likes new nickname ‘Kawa’

Papua New Guinea born Naitasiri lock forward Chris Minimbi is thankful to be of a team that is full of exciting talents.

The 20-year-old is one of the youngsters that has been impressive in the Skipper Cup.

Minimbi is a former Fiji under 20 rep and he represented the Fiji Warriors in this year’s World Rugby Pacific Challenge.

The former Marist Brothers High School dux says the Naitasiri players have really welcomed him and he enjoys being part of the side.

Minimbi says his teammates have given him a nickname to make the gentle giant know that he is part of them.

“That’s the thing its family first then rugby team later, I really enjoy it honestly, first week I came the captain called me ‘kawa’ and from there the name stuck and yeah its fitting in really well”.

The young lock who has maternal links to Kadavu lost his dad when he was eight year’s old and was raised in PNG until he was 10.

Minimbi says playing in the Skipper Cup is interesting.

”It’s very physical that’s all I can say, a lot of skilled players here and it’s good to rub shoulders with these guys’’.

Naitasiri will play Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Suva will meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.

In other round seven games, Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka plays Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.