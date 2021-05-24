Home

Rugby

PNC may be held in Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 8:50 am
[source:Planet Rugby]

Fans may get to watch the Flying Fijians at home as the Pacific Nations Cup is set to be held in Fiji this year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ll confirm everything once the venues are finalized.

Australia A is expected to be part of the PNC with Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga, and Rugby Australia Chief Executive Andy Marinos says they want to play and have the resumption of an ‘A’ program because it’s just important to give players as much game time as possible, especially leading into the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

At least one round could be held on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, while Tonga’s World Cup qualifier is also likely to be held in Queensland.

Speaking to Fox Sports,  Marinos says he’s open to the idea.

 

 

 

