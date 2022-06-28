PNC live on FBC Sports

The Flying Fijians during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Good news for rugby fans as the Pacific Nations Cup will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

This has been confirmed today by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Fans will get to watch the six PNC games over three weekends on TV.

Article continues after advertisement

First up this week will be Samoa and Australia A at 1pm followed by the Vodafone Flying Fijians and Tonga at 3:30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In round two next Saturday in Lautoka, Samoa faces Tonga at 12pm and Flying Fijians takes on Australia A at 3:30pm.

The last round will also be played in Lautoka on July 16 with Tonga and Australia A at 12pm before the Flying Fijians meets Samoa at 3:30pm.