PNC a great opportunity for us: Raiwalui

Only two weeks remain until the anticipated World Rugby Pacific Nations Cup and the Flying Fijians are toning up for some bruising clashes.

Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Manager, Simon Raiwalui says this will be a good test run for a fairly young Flying Fijians side.

He says it will also be an ideal time to gauge the players ahead of the November Tests and the World Cup next year.

“The PNC is a great opportunity for us, three or four great squads coming into the country, playing high-quality rugby we are very grateful to World Rugby. It’s been a tough two and half years with what has happened with COVID and it looks like we are coming off the back of that now so we are really looking forward to that.”

The Flying Fijians faces Tonga in their first clash at the ANZ Stadium on July 2nd at 3.30pm.

Two rounds will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka with Fiji meeting Australia A on July 9 at 3.30pm and then Samoa on July 16.