PM commends Fijiana Drua

Prime Minister and Fiji Rugby Union President Voreqe Bainimarama commended the effort made by the Fijiana Drua during their superb performance last week.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Bainimarama says he is thrilled by the effort shown by our Fijiana team during their first game last week in their Super Rugby Pacific competition in which they thrashed the Melbourne Rebels 66-0.

“I love watching our team play good rugby. This is what is needed right now. I will be watching the next games and I am hoping for the best.”

Bainimarama says Fiji is on the right track in Women’s Rugby and commends the efforts by the team management.

Bainimarama also thanked the Fijian Drua for their victorious win last week.

He is also sending his well wishes to both teams for the games today.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays at 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm.

The match will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.