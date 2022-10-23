Pleasant birthday gift for centurion Mata

[Source: Edinburgh Rugby/Twitter]

It was a memorable day for Flying Fijians back rower Viliame Mata who marked his 100th appearance for Edinburgh on his birthday.

To top it off, the now 31-year-old was named the Player of the Match in Edinburgh’s 38-19 over Zebre in the United Rugby Championship.

Not only is it @bill_mata's 100th appearance for the club, it's also his birthday! Have a day, Big Bill! 💙👊 https://t.co/ByjIOoYtAs pic.twitter.com/lDJgwG7ZvK
— Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) October 22, 2022

They ran in three tries before Zebre had a player sent off just 23 minutes into the match and led 31-0 early in the second half.

🎂 The birthday boy comes up big on his 100th appearance for the club! 🏅 Your #BKTURC POTM: @bill_mata pic.twitter.com/OVqsq34wdA — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) October 22, 2022

In other results, Leinster beat Munster 27-13, Cardiff edged Stormers 30-24 while two matches between Lions and Glasgow as well as Sharks vs Ulster were postponed.