Playing on home soil an advantage for Fijian Latui

Playing on home soil will be an advantage for the Fijian Latui side as they take on China Lions in the Global Rapid Rugby this afternoon.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula hopes the players will execute the little rights to earn the win.

“They know the task ahead and everyone is focused on the game and it’s a huge advantage for us as it’s a home game but we need to have the right detail and do the process well.”

There will be a double header today with the Fiji Warriors playing the decider against Japan for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge and the main match between the Fijian Latui and the China Lions at 6.30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the Latui and China Lions match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.