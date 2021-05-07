Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|Nausori Market cordoned off|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Fijians urged to observe safety measures|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on the agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Players with links to Fiji in NZ U20 squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 11:15 am
From left: Chay Fihaki, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Soane Vikena

A few players with links to Fiji have been selected in the New Zealand Under-20 squad for 2021.

Players like Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Chay Fihaki are in the side.

Other players of Fijian descent are Nathaniel Peters, Josh Fisitua and Soane Vikena.

Article continues after advertisement

19-year-old Fihaki and Vikena are two of the Super Rugby player in the squad.

Former Flying Fijians center and Assistant Coach Tabai Matson is the team’s coach.

The Under 20 schedule for 2021 is yet to be confirmed but Matson says they are hopeful for some Oceania matches.

Matson says his aim is two-fold and he has a clear remit to develop professional rugby players and their group of coaches need to provide a platform for the players to go to the next level.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.