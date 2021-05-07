Players with links to Fiji in NZ U20 squad

A few players with links to Fiji have been selected in the New Zealand Under-20 squad for 2021.

Players like Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Chay Fihaki are in the side.

Other players of Fijian descent are Nathaniel Peters, Josh Fisitua and Soane Vikena.

Article continues after advertisement

19-year-old Fihaki and Vikena are two of the Super Rugby player in the squad.

Former Flying Fijians center and Assistant Coach Tabai Matson is the team’s coach.

The Under 20 schedule for 2021 is yet to be confirmed but Matson says they are hopeful for some Oceania matches.

Matson says his aim is two-fold and he has a clear remit to develop professional rugby players and their group of coaches need to provide a platform for the players to go to the next level.