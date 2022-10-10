Players will need to lift performance now: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says the ball is in their court now to prepare well for the new season as they now have a state-of-the-art training facility in Nadi.

Derenalagi says its an exciting moment for them to finally have their home base.

He says that although the team enjoyed several months at Lennox Head and at Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre in Australia last season, they were away from family for some six months.

“We have our home and the equipment that we have been dreaming of a few years back but now we have it now but my point is now its on us to live up to those standards.”

The Drua has also invested in new gym equipment, scrum machines and a range of other assets to fit out the facility for both the players as well as the wider coaching and administration team.

Fly-half Teti Tela says this will boost their training.

“It’s world-class there with all the machinery pretty much what you will find at most franchises and yeah they have done a pretty good job in fitting this place out.”

While opening the $2m facility earlier today, World Rugby Chair Sir Bill Beaumont applauded the work done by the Drua.

“We are absolutely delighted to be a contributing factor to the Fijian Drua team. I think it is important for us at World Rugby to come out and see, admire and respect Fijian Rugby. You bring so much to the table.”

The Fijian Drua will kick-off its official pre-season from the new facility this Wednesday.