Players will be uniquely focused on the match: Cotter

The Flying Fijians and All Blacks will meet for just their sixth Test in 34 years today.

However, their previous four meetings from 1974 to 1984 were not given Test status.

This means today will be the sixth Test between the two sides.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has never beaten the All Blacks or New Zealand XV in their previous nine meetings.

The only time Fiji came close was in 1974 when they lost 13-14 to NZ XV in Suva.

There were matches in 1980 both won by NZ XV 30-6 and 33-0 and they also thrashed the national side in Suva in 1984 where fullback Kieran Crowley scored 27 points for the tourists.

Looking at the Test matches that started in the 1987 World Cup, the All Blacks thumped Fiji 74-13 followed by a 71-5 thrashing in 1997 where the Flying Fijians only try was scored by Fero Lasagavibau.

In 2002, the All Blacks won 68-18 and again dominated in 2005 with a huge 91-0 win where Sitiveni Sivivatu scored four tries on debut.

The last Test was in 2011 with the three-time world champions coming out on top 60-14.

History may be favoring the All Blacks but Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter says they’ll have to grasp this opportunity with both hands.

“Going to the game and carrying that weight of expectations, we will be able to play a Fijian style of game, I think the players will be uniquely focused on the match, they will be motivated obviously the worries and families bits and pieces will pick up afterwards.”

The Flying Fijians face the All Blacks at 7:05pm today.