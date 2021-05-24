Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Players will be uniquely focused on the match: Cotter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 12:33 pm

The Flying Fijians and All Blacks will meet for just their sixth Test in 34 years today.

However, their previous four meetings from 1974 to 1984 were not given Test status.

This means today will be the sixth Test between the two sides.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has never beaten the All Blacks or New Zealand XV in their previous nine meetings.

The only time Fiji came close was in 1974 when they lost 13-14 to NZ XV in Suva.

There were matches in 1980 both won by NZ XV 30-6 and 33-0 and they also thrashed the national side in Suva in 1984 where fullback Kieran Crowley scored 27 points for the tourists.

Looking at the Test matches that started in the 1987 World Cup, the All Blacks thumped Fiji 74-13 followed by a 71-5 thrashing in 1997 where the Flying Fijians only try was scored by Fero Lasagavibau.

In 2002, the All Blacks won 68-18 and again dominated in 2005 with a huge 91-0 win where Sitiveni Sivivatu scored four tries on debut.

The last Test was in 2011 with the three-time world champions coming out on top 60-14.

History may be favoring the All Blacks but Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter says they’ll have to grasp this opportunity with both hands.

“Going to the game and carrying that weight of expectations, we will be able to play a Fijian style of game, I think the players will be uniquely focused on the match, they will be motivated obviously the worries and families bits and pieces will pick up afterwards.”

The Flying Fijians face the All Blacks at 7:05pm today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.