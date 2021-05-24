Players will be fighting for a starting spot at home

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne admits picking his 23-member team to take on the Highlanders in Suva during their Super Rugby clash will be a tough one.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Nadi last night, Byrne says the players will be vying for a spot on the matchday as they want to compete in front of their family and fans.

“The boys are desperate to see their family and friends and their fans, last week they were talking about we need to turn up against the Blues so that our fans can see we are really playing the game we want to and they want to come and watch us play so the boys are really looking forward to seeing you there this weekend.”

Article continues after advertisement

This is exactly what the Drua side did against the Blues over the weekend, a gallant effort from a team that was missing a few key players saw them fall 35-18 to the current table leaders.

Players like former Fiji 7s player Kitione Taliga, Rusiate Nasove, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, prop Meli Tuni and Chris Minimbi were some who stood out in the game.

Byrne also says the competition during training will be good as this will bring out the best in the players who are wanting that start position at home.

Captain Meli Derenalagi shared similar sentiments that all players are gunning for the starting 15.

“Everybody putting their hands up this week because like I said playing in the home crowd everybody wants to play in front of their family and loved ones and it will be a hard decision for the coach to pick his best 23.”

The team is also injury free and they take on the Highlanders at 4.35pm this Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.