Players were still in the weekend hive: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach, Mick Byrne believes the team was still in the weekend hive heading into the clash against the Hurricanes last Sunday.

Byrne says it was another learning curve for the team to get up and go mentally and physically, especially after a hyped-up home game.

He adds there were mixed indications in camp on whether players were mentally ready for the Hurricanes clash.

“Tuesday’s training was quite poor and there were indications there that the boys might’ve still been in the hive from the weekend. But then when we travelled to Wellington, our training on Thursday was probably one of the better trainings we had all year. There was no indication that the players were going to start flat like they did against the Hurricanes. But, it is a learning curve.”

Byrne adds the players are reeling from the pain of last week’s loss with a more positive attitude towards the all-Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika this Saturday.

Saturday’s match kicks-off at 4.35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.