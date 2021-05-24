Players understand the challenges: Baber

The Flying Fijians have assembled in Madrid to prepare for their Test match against Spain on Sunday.

Interim Head Coach, Gareth Baber, says time may be a factor but that’s not an excuse as they have experienced players in the squad.

Baber says the key is not to reinvent the plan but to let them perform to the same standards of international rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

“The players are very inclusive with everything that we are doing, they understand the challenges that are ahead but I think we’re also getting the players the greatest opportunity to position themselves going into the first game against Spain and we’ll release that on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Clermont centre Apisai Naqaliva, Northampton Saints lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and new Fijian Drua hooker Zuriel Togiatama have been brought in.

The trio replaces Levani Botia, Peniame Narisia and Peceli Yato who are injured.

The Flying Fijians take on Spain at 2am on Sunday.