Players to meet World Rugby standards before joining Fiji

For overseas players like Taqele Naiyaravoro, who wish to join the Fiji Rugby, they will have to meet the by-laws set by World Rugby.

Chief executive, John O’Connor says the Northampton wing and Bordeaux’s centre Seta Tamanivalu has shown interest in joining the Fijian camp.

Naiyaravoro is the first player to pledge his future to Fiji if a controversial rule allowing players to switch allegiance goes through.

“Taqele had qualified his stood down period but the 7s program is a totally different program from the 15s program. If they want to be considered they have to be part of the 7s program and at the moment none of them are part of the extended squad. In terms of 7s and the 15s the terms are such that you can only play in a qualification match to be eligible.”

According to World Rugby regulations Players will be required to observe and demonstrate a stand down period of at least 3 years since the time the Player last represented their former Union and the time the Player first plays for the second Union or country, which must be in an Olympic Event.