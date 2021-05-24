Home

Potential players to join Suva's U19 Skipper squad

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 6:20 am

Suva Rugby has identified a number of players from its Junior Escott Shield competition to join its extended Under 19 squad.

The players were scouted from the first and second round last month with more to join from the third round which started yesterday.

Competition Coordinator, Maikeli Tuweli says Suva Rugby’s player base will only strengthen as players are looking promising.

“We’ve identified some kids from the last two tournaments and this one as well. We are hoping to draft them into our extended U19 team and if they manage, they can get into the main Skipper team.”

Tuweli adds two players from the pathway played for the U19 team in the abandoned Skipper Cup this year.

The players were 16 and 17 years of age.

The third round of the Junior Escott Shield continues today at Burkhurst Park in Laucala, Suva.

