Players to compete for Commonwealth spot this weekend

The Oceania 7s will be the last testing ground for the Fijiana 7s players to impress the coaching team for a spot in the Commonwealth Games squad.

The national side leaves for Auckland, New Zealand today for a three-day tournament which features Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Captain, Rusila Nagasau says this is the last chance for the players to get a tick in the box for Birmingham.

Nagasau says competition between the players is intense but they are all working towards the same goal which is to win the Oceania 7s.

“For us the competition right now is very high, everybody wants to go for the Commonwealth. There’s only 16 that’s going to go, so going into Oceania right now everybody is fighting for that spot, especially in the team and nobody right now is ready for the Commonwealth Games but everybody is going in to put their hands up for selection to the Commonwealth Games”

The Oceania 7s kicks off on Friday and will be held over three days in Navigation Homes Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Fijiana 7s team is fielding two teams Oceania 7s .