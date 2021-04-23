Home

Rugby

Players switching codes not a concern for FRU

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 8:39 am
Fiji Rugby Chief Executive, John O'Connor

Fiji Rugby Union will see a big growth in Women’s Rugby in the next few years.

Following rumors that some women players had been switching to rugby league, Fiji Rugby Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says it is not a loss for the Union.

He says the priority is always the people who stay loyal to the sport.

“Women’s game in rugby will be huge in the next few years, we have the world cup in 2022, we have the global women’s competition in 2023, that competition means 7 test matches for the Fijiana every year”.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 15s is continuing with camps and training sessions to keep the player’s occupied before they start their season.

