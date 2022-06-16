Players reminded of end goal

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union]

As the Vodafone Fiji Under-20 prepare for the Oceania Rugby Championship in Australia, the coaching staff know the end goal is toning these players for the long run.

Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says competitions like this can make and break players.

He adds they’ll have to prove themselves as they will be playing against big teams like Australia and New Zealand.

“We want to make sure these boys are ready when they are called up in the national squad, the Flying Fijians, and the Drua team. That’s where we come in as coaches because we want to prepare these boys not only on the field but off the field as well.”

A few overseas-based players have joined the squad with the likes of French-based Jenerio Wakeham, Petero Mailulu, and Kiwi boy Tremaine Little.

The Championship will be held at the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia from July 1st to the 10th.