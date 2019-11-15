Players' poll reveals strong support for changes in NRL

Changes to the way rugby league is refereed in the NRL have drawn big support from the current playing group.

This is according to the second installment of an NRL.com and Sydney Morning Herald poll of 150 current players.

Overall support for referees is on the up, with players rating the whistle-blowers’ performance on average a 3.35 out of five, well up from 2.6 in the 2019 poll.

The six-again rule for minor ruck infringements was also a big winner, with 59% of players happy with the adjustment and only14% not sold on the adjustment.

The captain’s challenge is also a winner with players.

Meanwhile, in round 10 of the NRL this week, the Roosters play the Raiders at 9:50pm on Thursday and on Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

On Saturday, the Dragons face the Bulldogs at 5pm, Rabbitohs takes on Knights at 7:30pm and Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Knights clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panther/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.