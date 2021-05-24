Home

Players’ performance monitored

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 12:41 pm
Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit General Manager Simon Raiwalui while speaking to FBC Sports via zoom

Performance is the main aspect of selecting players in the Fijian Drua squad.

Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit General Manager Simon Raiwalui says they look at a player’s potential from past tournaments whether locally or internationally.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Raiwalui says they want the best talent to come out and want to give players the best opportunity to play professionally

He adds there’s a number of factors that go into choosing a player.

“We look at players and the makeup of the squad and that they may need experience on certain areas and leadership, we’re going to have a young team”

Five more players were named yesterday for the Fijian Drua, Olympian Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Serupepeli Vularika, Suva prop Meli Tuni, Vinaya Habosi and New Zealand based Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

There are now 10 confirmed players in the Fijian Drua 2022 Super Rugby Pacific and a further 27 expected to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

