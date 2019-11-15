Players need to earn their place in the squad says SRU women’s coach

All players will need to work hard to get a spot in the final squad.

These were the sentiments of Suva Rugby Union women’s coach Tavaita Rowati while speaking to FBC Sports.

Rowati says no player in the squad is guaranteed a final spot and every player either old or new needs to fight for a position in the team.

She adds younger players are showing their interest, skills and passion during training and older players must not rest on their laurels in they wish to be part of the final squad ahead of skipper.

Aware of the tough competition in the squad, hooker Ada Dansey says the younger players are pushing the older players to perform to their best and earn a position in the team.

“They’ve been training as well so there nothing new about them and they’ll gel in with the team. The new players coming up has made things tough as well.”

The capital side takes on Nadroga on the 25th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.