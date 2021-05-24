Players fight for spot as training becomes intense

Local players are putting in the hard yards for selection to the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

However, the bar has been set pretty high with Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula awaiting the arrival of overseas players to name his final squad.

The team has been enduring some grueling training sessions, from the mud-pool at the Naval Base in Togalevu, to the Fiji Corrections Obstacle Course in Naboro.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Seruvakula says these women are being pushed to their limits.

“To get this girls into the worst stage and it is not an easy way to get into the World Cup, we need to get through all those obstacles for them to be selected into the team.”

There are 32 spots available and while that sounds like a lot, Seruvakula says tough calls will have to be made.

“Our overseas girls who have been playing high level of rugby so it is a bigger competition. It will be challenging selecting a team because the overseas girls is starting to come in November. This girls have to step up, our local girls because they haven’t been playing, the overseas they have been playing in New Zealand, England and in Japan.”

The Fijiana are now awaiting confirmation to play in Australia’s Super W next year.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]