Players distracted by social media: Sireli Bobo

On the eve of the Hamilton Sevens, one of the best to have played the abbreviated code, says the impact of social media continues to play with the mindset of our players.

With Fiji set to take the field in the Waikato region tomorrow, Sireli Bobo says in order to succeed, the players need to put the distraction of unwanted comments on the back burner.

The 43-year-old who continues to run around the playing field is the latest to remind our players that the evil of social media is an unwanted distraction.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now with Facebook and everything, there’s a lot of things that can distract you. But to be picked to represent the nation, I think this comes with a responsibility. That’s one of the things that we have to stay and remain focused all the time.”

Bobo played alongside the likes of Waisale Serevi, Vilimoni Delasau, Viliame Satala, and Marika Vunibaka, in a team that sent shivers down the spine of all opposition.

He says at that time, despite being laced with star talent, it was the team spirit that got them through.

“Team bonding… Back then we did not have mobiles and stuff like that you know, we have more time. The team environment you know, laughing and joking. But now you know there’s now a new generation now.”

Message from our Fiji Airways Fijian 7s captain Meli Derenalagi. Let’s get together and support our team this weekend. #BringTheHeat🔥🔥🇫🇯🇫🇯🇫🇯 https://t.co/oxzfLlOMNK — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) January 24, 2020

With some fickle fans always ready to point fingers at the players when results don’t go our way, Bobo says the supporters need to back the tea

“I know that I have been there, I know there are some times when we think that we, that the boys can win and then they lose the game. I think you know we have to back them up, not with negative words and stuff like that, let’s pray for them and cheer them up.”

The Hamilton 7s tournament begins tomorrow and Fiji plays Samoa in its first match at 12.47pm.