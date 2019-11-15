Player welfare paramount in Kava partnership says FRU

No player under Fiji Rugby responsibility would ever be supplied a prohibited or untested substance.

This is the assurance from the Fiji Rugby Union while responding to a report on the ABC’s Pacific Beat, claiming controversy looming over FRU’s sponsorship deal with Fiji Kava

The FRU clarifies that player welfare issues were seriously discussed and acknowledged during the negotiations of their commercial partnership with Fiji Kava.

In a statement, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says from the outset of the negotiations, player welfare was paramount and as such there’s no contractual obligation on players to use kava capsules as their performance recovery programs.

The partneship with Fiji Kava is a commercial decision and allows Fiji Rugby to respond to traditional and customary obligations with minimum costs.

O’Connor says Kava has a special place in our culture and tradition and they acknowledge that a significant number of players’ are yaqona farmers and rely on the sale of kava to support their families.

Fiji Rugby’s High Performance and sports medical department work closely with all parts of the organization and have full support in their role as managing the well-being of our athletes and ensuring the mitigation of any potential risks to performance according to O’Connor.

The FRU CEO says to suggest a commercial partnership would overrule the High-Performance unit’s dedication to elite performance practice is abhorrent.

Kava is not a drug, and is not on the list of banned substances drawn up by the World Anti-Doping Authority.

But according to the report on Pacific Beat, questions are being asked about the potential impact of kava use on player health, and about the message it would send to boys and girls in Fiji who want to emulate their sporting heroes.

The Oceania Regional Anti-Doping Organisation or ORADO’s view is that rugby’s world ruling body should be taking a look at what the FRU is doing.

Natanya Poitoi-Ulia, Executive Officer with ORADO says questions will have to be asked about the potential impact of kava on athlete health.

Speaking to Pacific Beat she adds because kava is not a banned substance in the sporting arena, the FRU is not on notice.

FRU CEO O’Connor says they are committed to the governing laws of World Rugby in particular the anti-doping protocols and guidelines in play and will never place an athlete’s wellbeing or high performance at a risk.