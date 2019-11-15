Player/Coach role for Saulo with Latui

Flying Fijians prop Manasa Saulo is starting to impart his knowledge and experience to the young Fijian Latui front-row preparing for their Global Rapid Rugby opener against the China Lions on Saturday.

Saulo is part of the Fijian Latui squad not only as a player.

Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they are fortunate to have Saulo who is also assisting the team in perfecting their scrums.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s here as a player and Assistant Coach for the scrum area and he’s bringing a lot of experience for these guys and it’s good he’s bringing that experience for these young guys coming up in their rugby”

Saulo has played 42 times for the Flying Fijians and has featured for top European clubs Toulon and London Irish.

The former Lelean Memorial School student represented the Flying Fijians at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

Saulo will be part of the Latui side to take on China Lions at 6:15pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.