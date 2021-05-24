Plans go ahead for WRPC

Plans are still in place for Fiji to host the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they’ve had to setup local matches for the Fiji Under-20 and the Fiji Warriors, but this still isn’t enough.

O’Connor says they want more matches with international teams to prepare them for upcoming matches like the WRPC and Under-20 championship in July.

“We are planning to host the WRPC in March in Fiji for the Under-20s preparing for the Under-20 championship in Australia, with Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in July.”

The WRPC is set to take place in March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.