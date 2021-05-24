Home

Pivac make changes to match Fiji’s strength

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 11, 2021 12:55 pm
Wales Head Coach Wayne Pivac. [Source: Six Nations]

Wales Head Coach Wayne Pivac has made some positional changes to his line-up to match the Vodafone Flying Fijians forwards.

The former Flying Fijian coach is aware of the strengths Fiji has upfront heading into the much-anticipated clash on Monday.

After its 23-18 defeat to South Africa last weekend, Pivac has made five changes and two positional switches.

He says Fiji has a few tricks up their sleeves and will give them a good run.

“They’re big and powerful, very quick out wide, with the introduction of Alex Cuthbert, along with Louis Rees-Zammit, it’s an eye on the speed that the Fijians will bring and we will need to be able to match that. Look the offloading game that they will bring is certainly different from the South African’s who sort of tucked the ball and you saw what was coming, you have to be out for it defensively, the Fijians will give us a picture when it comes to defending.”

Fiji will meet Wales at 3.15am on Monday.

