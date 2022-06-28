Piutau a Drua fan

Former All Black Charles Piutau [middle] during their training session yesterday.

Former All Black Charles Piutau is a Fijian Drua fan.

The 30 year old has been following the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific debut season and is impressed.

Piutau who played nine Tests for the All Blacks is expected to make his debut for Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup against the Vodafone Flying Fijians on Saturday.

He says the Drua’s success can even inspire Fiji in the first PNC round this weekend.

“I think it’s a great first year for them you know I think the style of rugby they brought was exciting and some of the tries they scored was just amazing, as a fan watching it you know I still remember the 100 meters try they scored from the try line, just goes to show you know the talent that’s within Fiji and I’m sure they’ll do better next season”.

Piutau, Israel Folau and Malakai Fekitoa are expected to run out for the first time in the Ikale Tahi colors.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, however, in the first match at 1pm, Samoa takes on Australia A at 1pm.