Pichot to run for World Rugby chairman

RUGBY AU
April 12, 2020 4:55 pm
Agustin Pichot is running to be World Rugby chair. [Source: World Rugby]

Argentinian Test legend Agustin Pichot is set to challenge Bill Beaumont as World Rugby chairman in the upcoming elections.

Pichot, who is currently the body’s vice-chairman, on Sunday declared his intent to challenge Beaumont for the top job, which will be voted on at May’s World Rugby Council meetings.

The 71-Test Pumas scrumhalf announced the move on Twitter, with an accompanying statement calling for unity and a “long-term vision for a global game”.

Beaumont is bidding for a second term, opting to take France’s Bernard Laporte as his candidate for the vice-chairmanship rather than Pichot.

World Rugby elections have historically been fairly straightforward and Beaumont was initially expected to run unopposed after signalling his hopes for a second term.

[Source: RUGBY AU]

