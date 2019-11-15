Pichot to run for World Rugby chairman

Argentinian Test legend Agustin Pichot is set to challenge Bill Beaumont as World Rugby chairman in the upcoming elections.

Pichot, who is currently the body’s vice-chairman, on Sunday declared his intent to challenge Beaumont for the top job, which will be voted on at May’s World Rugby Council meetings.

The 71-Test Pumas scrumhalf announced the move on Twitter, with an accompanying statement calling for unity and a “long-term vision for a global game”.

Beaumont is bidding for a second term, opting to take France’s Bernard Laporte as his candidate for the vice-chairmanship rather than Pichot.

World Rugby elections have historically been fairly straightforward and Beaumont was initially expected to run unopposed after signalling his hopes for a second term.

[Source: RUGBY AU]