Pichot plans to do more for unions like Fiji if elected World Rugby Chairman

World Rugby Vice-Chairman Agustin Pichot plans to have a more inclusive approach if he is elected as the new Chairman next month.

Pichot says proper investment should be made into emerging nations, women’s rugby and sevens.

Pichot revealed this in a Sky Sport zoom interview with former All Black Jeff Wilson.

The former Argentina captain who is running against current chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says unions like Fiji deserve a lot more.

“If you look at USA, Fiji, Uruguay and Georgia you see that things went a little bit downhill to be honest what I’m saying the blueprint of rugby has to change the way of doing things has to change we cannot carry on working the game without having the players side by side with us telling us guys how many weeks we need to rest you tell us how we can organize the future taking care of you”.

Pichot plans to give the minor unions an equal playing field if he comes in as the new World Rugby Chairman.