Perofeta to debut for All Blacks

The All Blacks have played Argentina 37 times since 1976, while this will be just the third meeting between the sides in Christchurch. [Photo Credit: Rugbypass]

Blues fly-half Stephen Perofeta will make his first appearance for the All Blacks in its Rugby Championship match against Argentina.

The uncapped Perofeta is in line to make his Test debut as the first five-eighths cover.

This is the only change made to the run-on 23 that played against South Africa two weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Key player Aaron Smith will mark his 100th Test start this Saturday.

The All Blacks have played Argentina 37 times since 1976, while this will be just the third meeting between the sides in Christchurch.

Saturday’s match kicks-off at 7.05pm.

All Blacks match-day 23

1.Ethan de Groot (6)

2.Samisoni Taukei’aho (13)

3.Tyrel Lomax (16)

4.Sam Whitelock (136)

5.Scott Barrett (52)

6.Shannon Frizell (19)

7.Sam Cane © (82)

8.Ardie Savea (64)

9.Aaron Smith (107)

10.Richie Mo’unga (37)

11.Caleb Clarke (7)

12.David Havili (18)

13.Rieko Ioane (52)

14.Will Jordan (17)

15.Jordie Barrett (41)

16.Codie Taylor (70)

17.George Bower (16)

18.Fletcher Newell (1)

19.Tupou Vaa’i (14)

20.Akira Ioane (16)

21.Finlay Christie (8)

22.Stephen Perofeta * debut

23.Quinn Tupaea (11)