Perfect start for Brumbies

It wasn’t the start the Western Force had anticipated but the Brumbies sure enjoyed a comfortable winning opener.

Brumbies proved too good for the Force bulking a 20-6 win last night.

But not even the arrivals of Irish legend Rob Kearney and Argentinian trio Santiago Medrano, Tomas Lezana and Tomas Cubelli, as well as Wallabies Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson, could change the result for the Force, who are still searching for their first win since being invited back to Super Rugby.

The Brumbies were far from their best, but they nailed the basics and took their chances.

After an early Ian Prior penalty for the home side, Wallabies playmaker Noah Lolesio burst onto a flat ball from Test halves partner Nic White to score.

Lolesio’s second penalty of the first half gave the visitors a 13-3 lead at half-time.

Outside centre Len Ikitau outsmart his opposite test veteran Tevita Kuridrani and offloaded to send midfield Irae Simone in to score.



Irae Simone scores for the Brumbies [Source: smh]

Winger Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa then showed a clean pair of heels to extend the margin out to 21-points after 72 minutes.

Replacement halfback Cubelli gave the home side something to cheer about by crossing for a late try.