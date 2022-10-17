Perfect birthday gift for Rasolea’s mom

[Photo: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana prop Siteri Rasolea had the perfect birthday gift for her mum yesterday after she was received the Player of the Match award following their 21-17 win over South Africa.

Yesterday was her mom’s birthday and the Naivuncini, Naitasiri prop didn’t disappoint as she played 80 minutes and was all over the park with strong carries and tenacious defense.

Her brother Junior Rasolea played for the Fiji Under-20 and Western Force.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasolea who is the daughter of former national rep Solomoni says the win is special.

‘‘It means the world there’s a lot of girls that made a lot of sacrifices to be here today, but I’m just so glad that we had it together for each other you know we had a few girls go down but you know our captain just said that we have to play for everyone that we have to play for everyone on the pitch and who didn’t make the team this week, and that’s what we did, we just needed to dig deep and do what we do best’’.

The 21st-ranked Fijiana gave their all against the 11th-best team in the world.

Captain Asinate Serevi says they had to remain calm in the last few minutes.

‘‘That’s all we talked about, keeping our composure I think we got all excited and jittery during the game we had three minutes left before we scored that try, all we said was keep it together, be patient, that’s what us Fijians are known for, one minute, three minutes in the game, we can still win the game’’.

The Fijiana will play France in their last pool game on Saturday at 6:15 pm.