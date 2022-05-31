Perenara upset with indisciplined side

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Although Hurricanes have made it to the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final, skipper TJ Perenara is still upset with results from last week which denied them a home quarter-final match.

Perenara says indiscipline was the side’s downfall after losing 27-22 to the Western Force.

The veteran was disappointed with the result and says the side needs to be better.

He says the side made a bunch of errors, handling errors that ended in penalties given away.

Perenara commended Western Force for playing good footy.

The Hurricanes will face Brumbies at 9.45pm on Saturday.

