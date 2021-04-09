Penalty try spark talks

The penalty try that was awarded to the St George Illawara Dragons during its clash against the Eels last night has sparked talks with fans and league experts.

In the 11th minute, Matt Dufty was awarded a penalty try after ruling Eels forward Nathan Brown impeded the Dragons fullback’s run to the line.

Footage shows Brown grab Dufty’s shirt as he chases the ball, causing him to slip and collide with the goalpost.

Referee Grant Atkins sent the play upstairs for review by The Bunker, where a penalty try was ruled appropriate.

Experts and punters online were conflicted about whether Dufty would have reached the ball first.

Even Fox League commentators Andrew Voss and Greg Alexander joined the debate in their call of the match.

While a penalty try was awarded for Brown’s professional foul, he was allowed to remain on the field, with Atkins opting not to send the lock forward to the sin bin.