Penalties let us down: Cotter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 1:07 pm
[Source: FRU]

Despite going down to the All Blacks by a bigger margin last night compared to the first Test, Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter picked out a few positives.

Cotter was impressed by the side’s defensive effort in the second spell and especially the players who came off the bench.

The national coach says they started well and were in the game.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Cotter says discipline is something that really hurt them in the second Test.

“We were playing positively and it was just the silly penalties that we gave away and that was that then we lost composure, lost shape in defense and lost their way a little bit then we came back in the second half. These two games are really important to us to find out exactly where we are and who we’ve got.”

Fiji lost 13-60 to the All Blacks and last weekend they went down 23-57 in the first Test.

Peni Ravai scored the lone try for Fiji and two penalties from Ben Volavola.

The Flying Fijians next Test matches are expected to be in November during the end of the year Europe tour.

