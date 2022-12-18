Pau clinch dramatic win

[Source: BBC]

Former Flying Fijian Jale Vatubua and his Pau side hung on to clinch a dramatic 27-21 win over Dragons in the European Challenge Cup.

Wales’ hooker Bradley Roberts scored two tries and fly-half Sam Davies added three penalties for Dragons.

Pau responded with tries from wing Thomas Carol, Elliot Roudil and Eoghan Barrett.

Article continues after advertisement

The results still leave the Dragons in search for a first Challenge Cup victory this season.

In other matches, Cardiff scored seven tries to dismantle Newcastle 47-10 and Scarlets bagged its second win beating Cheetahs 45-26.

Looking at the Heineken Champions Cup, the Exeter Chiefs thumped Bulla 44-14.