Patrick Osborne signs for Waikato Rugby

Fijian born Patrick Osborne has signed with Waikato rugby ahead for the next Mitre Cup season.

The former Crusaders winger has signed alongside former All Blacks Adam Thomas.

Coach Andrew Strawbridge says both players are very experienced hardworking leaders and have the versatility to cover several positions in the squad.

He adds, their experience will be vital for the younger members, helping them learn and grow.

Osborne has recorded 42 appearances for Canterbury at a provincial level with 60 Super Rugby caps for the Chiefs and the Highlanders recording a total of 165 points across the two competitions between 2013 and 2017.

Thomas is World Cup-winning loose forward having represented the All Blacks between 2008 and 2012.

He records a total of 31 appearances and 30 points for the side.

[Source: Waikato Rugby]