Patient Rasaku bearing fruits of hard-work

The story of Fiji 7s star Kaminieli Rasaku is one of perseverance, patience, hard work and a strong family-based support.

His biggest support system and critic was his family talking him through the tough times in his rugby journey which started at Lelean Memorial School and then to Seremaia Bai’s rugby academy.

The 23-year-old joined his Top 14 French club Bayonne yesterday after a robust performance at the Rugby World Cup 7s.

His bedridden mum Asilika Marama who is recovering in Nakalawaca village in Tailevu says this wouldn’t have been possible if he had given up years ago.

“I’ve been on this sick bed for nine months. He came to say his goodbyes before going to South Africa. He said mum this is the last time you’ll be seeing me, i have signed a contract in France. I was sad that he was going to leave me but so proud that his years of hard work continue to bear fruit.”

Giving up was an option Rasaku opted for when he didn’t make the Olympic squad last year.

Cousin Marica Soqila says the RWC 7s Breakthrough Player of the Tournament wanted to hang his boots.

“He was so discouraged that he wanted to return to the village and do farming. But, his mum, my parents, all of us knew how good he is and we made him realize that he has a lot of years in front of him to chase his dream.”

Soqila says Rasaku’s biggest flex is the patience he had with his journey and managing to rise above all the odds he faced.

Rasaku was welcomed yesterday by his new club Bayonne where he will be playing in the next two seasons with Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala.