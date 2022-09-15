Pathway opportunities for Wahine Maori

Wahine Maori team preparing for their match against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s tomorrow.

Playing against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s is a breakthrough for the Wahine Maori.

The team arrived into the country last night and had their first run at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup winning player and former Black Fern Aroha Savage says this opportunity opens more pathways for the girls.

“In terms of the pathway for our girls, the Maori rugby could be another avenue for our girls to play in if they don’t make the Black Ferns. Maori rugby is a different type of rugby and i like to say that we play a similar game to the Fijiana team and we express ourselves in the way that it’s a free-flowing game.”

The opportunity to play a test match is rare for them and player Kiritapu Demant says they’re excited to play against a team that’s rapidly rising in women’s rugby.

“Fiji rugby is unstructured, lots of offloads and we are honestly expecting nothing but the best from them. They should give us the best that they’ve got leading up to the World Cup that they are heading into. We are excited and we just came off our provincial competition back in New Zealand so all of us here are at the top of our shape at the moment.

Called the Te Hiku o Te Ika Maori rugby side, the majority of the players are from the northern part of New Zealand.

They are coached by current Black Fern Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and former star Rawinia Everitt.

They face the Fijiana tomorrow at 6 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.