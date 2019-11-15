Past results doesn't matter for Naitasiri

Naitasiri’s humility on and off the field has been a highlight of their 2020 Skipper Cup campaign and they continue to raise the bar.

This is something the Highlanders will be banking on when they take on Nadroga in the semifinal of the Skipper Cup tomorrow.

Though the side has defeated Nadroga twice this season, Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says they will not underestimate the Stallions.

“They are used to playing in the semis and we also in the last three years we have lost to Nadroga. And I think it is time to go hard and go straight to the finals.”

The two teams met in the Skipper Cup semifinals last year where Nadroga edged Naitasiri 33-31.

Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday while Suva plays Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.