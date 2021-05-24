Parry to lead Wallaroos against Fijiana

Australia women’s 15s rugby captain Shannon Parry is relishing the chance to lead out her side on home soil against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana tomorrow.

New coach Jay Tregonning was quick to elevate Parry to captain for the upcoming Tests against Fijiana and Japan, something which the Queenslander didn’t take lightly.

Speaking to Rugby.com she says it’s an absolute honour to represent her country and to be named captain is just that special little bit on top.

The Wallaroos squad includes 22 uncapped players but Parry says there’re experienced players like Iliseva Batibasaga and Grace Hamilton.

Australia hosts the Fijiana tomorrow at 7pm and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.