Parents proud of Naikore

Barely three years ago, Fijiana Drua wing Vitalina Naikore was hopping between football and rugby in Labasa.

Now Naikore and the unbeaten Fijiana Drua will play against the NSW Waratahs women’s side in the Super W final at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia today.

The Nadivakarua, Kubulau, Bua native comes from a humble home.

Vitalina Naikore [Source: Newcastle Herald]

Her parents are still trying to come to terms with their daughter’s fame on the field.

The eldest of eight siblings, the 21-year-old first played rugby while attending Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa.

According to Naikore’s father, Iosefo Malakai the Fijiana scoring sensation loved sports from a very young age, switching between playing soccer and rugby.

“The only awards she would get from school were the sports awards”.

Malakai says she played for Marist and Army Women and was also in the Fiji 7s squad.

“She would never miss her training. She’d walk from her Aunt’s home in Siberia to Subrail Park for training and back”.

Naikore’s family will join other villagers in the village hall to cheer on their daughter as the Fijiana Drua takes on Waratahs in the Super W final.