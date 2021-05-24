Parents inspire Natoga not to give up

Former Fiji Secondary Schools Deans rugby star Osea Natoga is ready to turn a new leaf as he prepares to don the Kaiviti Silktails jumper in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Natoga had a lustrous rugby career, featuring in the Milo Kaji competition in 2013 at the age of nine, to going on to win the Deans competition in 2018 for Ratu Kadavulevu School.

After the three-year stint in Japan, the 23-year-old is now ready to switch codes.

Like many professional athletes, Natoga says there was a time he felt like giving up rugby.

“When I face injury I feel far away from home because during the injury there is no mom or dad close by.”

But the encouragement from father Laisiasi, changed the 21-year-old’s mind.

Now Natoga is ready to venture into rugby league, joining the new look Kaiviti Silktails team.

“I’ve been watching rugby league for quite a long time. I switched to rugby league because I wanted to play rugby league. And for the opportunity to join the Silktails, I am happy to be playing alongside the team.”

Natoga and the Silktails will leave Fiji for the Ron Massey Cup competition on January 5th.