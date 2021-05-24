Home

Rugby

Parents found out daughter was playing rugby from video clip

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 1:16 pm
Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake and her dad, Navy Commander Commodore Humphrey Tawake

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain never told her parents she was playing rugby until they found out via an FBC News video clip while playing for Naitasiri.

Bitila Tawake’s dad, Navy Commander Commodore Humphrey Tawake was in Australia in 2020 when his wife relayed the news to him that Bitila who was supposed to be studying at university was playing rugby.

The Tawake’s never thought the second of five siblings who played basketball for the Davui Lane team in Raiwaqa with their Koyamainavure cousins will one day even play rugby.

The transition from basketball to rugby by Bitila Tawake has taken the family by surprise after she was approached by the Drua coach last year.

Commodore Tawake says education is always a priority for him but he had to respect his daughter’s request to play rugby even though he was reluctant at first when they discussed it with Bitila late last year.

He says they can’t believe how fast Bitila has adapted in her new sport.

“We only know her as a basketball player and netball player and she has exceeded all expectations that, not only her but the whole team, that was only the beginning and the rest I don’t know how she ended up from number 8 to prop to captain that is a different story altogether”.

The Navy Commander who is also the Fiji Rugby Union President adds the family didn’t even think that the Fijiana Captain would make the Naitasiri first 15 in Skipper Cup before she joined the Drua.

Commodore Tawake thanks Coach Senirusi Seruvakula and his coaching staff for identifying raw talents like her daughter and mold them to be better players.

As a father, an emotional Tawake says the Fijiana Drua are history makers.

‘I think what these girls have achieved, no one has ever achieved before’.

The proud parents are in Australia to support Bitila and the Fijiana Drua in the Super W final tomorrow against Waratahs at 4pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Blues at 7:05pm.

