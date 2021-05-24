Paradise Beverages provide boost for Drua

Fiji’s iconic brand, the Fiji Bitter will now feature on the front left side of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua shorts.

This is part of Paradise Beverages (Fiji) Limited continued relationship fostered four years ago when they stepped in to sponsor the Drua for the National Rugby Championship.

Fans can get a glimpse of the logo when the Fijian Drua runs onto the field for the first time in the Super Rugby competition on February 18th.

Paradise Beverage General Manager, Mike Spencer says over the years they’ve focused on grassroots rugby, especially 7s rugby, but since partnering with FRU to sponsor Drua, they’ve seen how the rugby pathway strategy has developed.

Spencer adds the extension of this partnership will be a milestone achievement for the company, having their logo represented on the international stage.

The Drua will face the Waratahs first at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.